Rihanna et les propos sexistes : Christophe Castaner s'excuse

still can't believe how incredible yesterday was! I am tremendously impressed and inspired by how committed President @emmanuelmacron and Madame First Lady Brigitte Macron both are to making a global impact on education! It was quite an honor to meet and discuss our plans for the near future! @claralionelfdn #CLF #GPE #GlobalCitizen

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:54am PDT