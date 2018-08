Robert F. Kennedy III : A peine marié, l'héritier va bientôt devenir papa

Some weeks are so filled to overflowing that it's hard to conjure words. This was one of those. . Marriage is a mysterious thing - intimate yet communal, earthly yet sacred. In promising our lives to one another, we also promise them to our communities, our country, our world. To hold one another up, to love fiercely and unconditionally, to remember, even in the times of most trial, that we are all parts of one being, destined in our deepest hearts to honor and protect one another as we would honor and protect ourselves. . Never have two people felt luckier in their tribe than we have this week, surrounded by friends and family and music and laughter and wisdom and joy as we crossed the beaming threshold. . And never have I felt deeper love for this country, making our happy way back west, kayaking the great lakes and biking across the mighty Mississippi. Every time I think I know this land, it shows me something still richer, still more full of promise and beauty and hope. . May we each find in our love for those we most treasure a wellspring of love for those we don't yet know. Or don't think we want to know. Because that is the ultimate gift of love. It's a fractal, an inexhaustible, self-replicating force, more powerful than division or darkness or fear. The way we love one person affects hearts in distant corners. Our ripples spread farther than we know. A single act of love can become a hundred thousand. And devotion to one beautiful, beloved other can heal the distance between us all. . #love #marriage #community #wedding #peace

