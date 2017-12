Russell Simmons : Avalanche d'accusations de viol, comme Harvey Weinstein

Russell Simmons, a powerful gatekeeper in the entertainment and media worlds, has been accused of rape by 3 women. 4 women spoke on the record about a pattern of violent sexual behavior by the music mogul, disclosing incidents from 1988 to 2014. Toni Sallie, pictured here, is one of the 3 who said that #RussellSimmons raped her. To this day, she said, "I don't feel comfortable in a room full of men." Music executives she told about the incident brushed it off, she added. "I felt alone for 29 years," she said, "like nobody would listen to me." Drew Dixon - pictured in the second photo - says that he sexually harassed her repeatedly when she was an executive at his label, Def Jam Recordings. She said he raped her in 1995, when she was 24. "I gave up something that I loved to do. I erased myself." In the early '90s, #Simmons was Tina Baker's manager. "I didn't sing for almost a year," said Tina, who's pictured in the third photo. "The second he agreed to work with me, my budget increased, the label was paying more attention to me," she recalled. But she said that he raped her, and after the assault, "I went into oblivion." @houstoncofield photographed Toni Sallie, @emily___andrews photographed Drew Dixon and @laurenfleishman photographed Tina Baker. Visit the link in our profile to read more.

