Sarah Stage, enceinte de sept mois : Critiquée, la maman répond avec fermeté

#7monthspregnant & feeling great I'm now sticking to at home exercises from my ebook 2-3x a week & have stopped doing crunches since I'm in my #thirdtrimester Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me! I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies. It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself and trust your own instincts With that being said, I hope you have a great day! BTW for those of you asking about protein smoothie recipes, they are now available on my site and there's special discounts for @proteinworld which has a lot of pregnancy safe products. obviously, check with your doctor first to get cleared to exercise and have protein shakes (workout outfit : @lornajaneactive )

A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW (@sarahstage) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:17am PDT