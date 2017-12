Scott Disick et Sofia Richie : À Miami, avec le chéri de Kourtney Kardashian

@letthelordbewithyou x @sofiarichie attend Haute Living's VIP Pop-Up opening of Alec Monopoly from Art Life and David Yarrow from Medal's Gallery at Fleur De Lis Ballroom, Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach

A post shared by Fashion, Fame and Facts (@celebrity_vice) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:04pm PST