Selena Gomez : Stylée et radieuse, l'égérie de Coach prépare le printemps

From the window, your wonder grows. #SelenaGomez wears the signature Parker bag in our new spring campaign. #CoachxSelena #CoachSS18 #CoachNY . . . . Photographer: Steven Meisel Stylist: Karl Templer Makeup: @PatMcGrathReal Hair: @GuidoPalau

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Jan 3, 2018 at 7:01am PST