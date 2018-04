Taylor Muhl : Le mannequin a "absorbé" sa jumelle, une maladie rare

For those of you who are just visiting my site for the first time, I have a condition called #chimerism I absorbed my fraternal twin in the womb and carry their genetic makeup within my own body... which is the second color skin pigmentation on my torso. I'm grateful for the endless support I've received in regards to my condition, especially due to it being linked to #autoimmunedisease Please feel free to share my story to help me spread #chimeraawareness Thank you! #taylormuhl #chimera _ Photo by @jimjordanphotography

