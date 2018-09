Victoria Beckham bientôt divorcée ? Son compte Facebook répond pour elle !

View this post on Instagram

This season marks the 10 year anniversary of my brand! When Marc Jacobs featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry. So what better way to illustrate the story of the past ten years than by revisiting the creative? So excited to share this campaign with you shot by the brilliant Juergen Teller. Shop the limited edition tee featuring the campaign on my website now or at #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong x VB #VBSince08