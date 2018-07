Whitney Houston violée par sa cousine ? Sa mère Cissy Houston répond

Whitney Houston Was Allegedly Sexually Abused By Her Cousin Dee Dee Warwick, New Doc Claims A new documentary alleges Whitney Houston was sexually abused by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick. Here's all the details. Scottish filmmaker Kevin MacDonald's upcoming documentary isWhitney; the film explores the lift and death of Whitney Houston. In it, her brother Gary Houston is interviewed and revealed that the iconic singer had allegedly been sexually abused by cousin and fellow singer Dee Dee Warwick, according to IndieWire. The filmmakers confirmed the disturbing allegations with several individuals who were close with the singer. It supposedly happened when Whitney was just a child. Gary also alleges that he was victimized by Dee Dee when he was much younger. FOLLOW THIS LINK :https://bit.ly/2wPykrh for more #WhitneyHouston #Allegedly #SexuallyAbused #Cousin #DeeDeeWarwick, #NewDocClaims #Americansinger, #actress, #producer, #model #745ngnews

