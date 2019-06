Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) : Ado, elle souffrait de troubles alimentaires

View this post on Instagram

"The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself. I finally feel able to say, 'I deserve this, and, 'I worked really hard.'" July cover star @ZoeIsabellaKravitz speaks to #BritishVogue about everything from getting married to what it was like growing up with famous parents and the friendships with her #BigLittleLies co-stars. Read the interview with @SarahHarris in the July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, on newsstands Friday 7 June. #ZoeKravitz photographed by #StevenMeisel and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @GuidoPalau and @NikkiNelms, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal and nails by @JinSoonChoi.