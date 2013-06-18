Retour à l'article

Diaporama Incroyables transformations : Une candidate trompée prend une décision inattendue, choc dans l'émission !

1 / 10
Sophie raconte sa triste histoire dans "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
2 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
3 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
4 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
5 / 10
&quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
"Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
6 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
7 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
8 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
9 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
10 / 10
Sophie, candidate à &quot;Incroyables transformations&quot; sur M6.
Sophie, candidate à "Incroyables transformations" sur M6.
