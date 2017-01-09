Golden Globes 2017, tout le palmarès : La La Land et Isabelle Huppert triomphent

Alors que la France se réveille, c'est la frénésie à Hollywood. En effet, ce 8 janvier 2017 s'est déroulé la 74e cérémonie des Golden Globes. Ces récompenses de cinéma américaines décernées chaque année depuis 1944 par la Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) ont sacré, sans surprise, le grand favori La La Land de Damien Chazelle : nommé à 7 reprises, il remporte tout ce qui était annoncé ! The Crown, Atlanta, The Night Manager et The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story se distinguent pour le petit écran.

La comédienne française Isabelle Huppert décroche quant à elle le prix très convoité de la meilleure actrice grâce à sa performance dans le thriller Elle de Paul Verhoeven, long métrage également récompensé de celui du meilleur film en langue étrangère.

La soirée a été animée par Jimmy Fallon, prenant la relève de l'irrévérencieux Ricky Gervais et a été notamment marquée par la remise à Meryl Streep du prix d'honneur Cecil B. DeMille Award, tandis que ce n'est pas une mais trois miss Golden Globes qui ont été choisies : les filles de Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet (14 ans), Sistine (18 ans) et Sophia (20 ans).

Les heureux gagnants succèdent à The Revenant avec Leonardo DiCaprio côté cinéma, et Mozart in the jungle et Mr. Robot côté télé, lauréats de l'an dernier.

L'intégralité du palmarès des Golden Globes 2017 en cinéma :

Meilleur film dramatique : Moonlight

Etaient nommés :

Tu ne tueras point

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Meilleur film comédie/musical : La La Land

Etaient nommés :

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Sing Street

Florence Foster Jenkins

Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Tu ne tueras point

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Meilleur film d'animation : Zootopie

Etaient nommés :

Kubo et l'armoire

Vaiana la légende jusqu'au bout du monde

Ma vie de courgette

Sing

Meilleur film en langue étrangère : Elle, France

Etaient nommés :

Divines, France

Neruda, Chili

Le Client, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Allemagne

Meilleure actrice dramatique : Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Etaient nommées :

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Amy Adams, Premier contact

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Meilleur acteur dramatique : Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Etaient nommés :

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Tu ne tueras point

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Meilleure actrice comédie/musical : Emma Stone, La La Land

Etaient nommées :

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Meilleur acteur comédie/musical : Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Etaient nommés :

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis, Fences

Etaient nommées :

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Meilleur scénario : La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell or High Water

Meilleure musique : Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams et Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

Dustin O'Halloran et Hauschka, Lion

Meilleure chanson originale : City of Stars, La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I'll Go, Vaiana

L'intégralité du palmarès aux Golden Globes 2017 en télévision :

Meilleure série TV drama : The Crown

Etaient nommés :

Stranger Things

Westworld

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

Meilleure série TV comédie/musical : Atlanta

Etaient nommés :

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Meilleur téléfilm / mini-série : The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Etaient nommés :

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm / mini-série : Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Etaient nommées :

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm / mini-série : Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Etaient nommés :

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Meilleure actrice dans une série TV drama : Claire Foy, The Crown

Etaient nommées :

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Meilleur acteur dans une série TV drama : Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Etaient nommés :

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Meilleur acteur dans une série TV comédie/musical : Donald Glover, Atlanta

Etaient nommés :

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart In The Jungle

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Meilleure actrice dans une série TV comédie/musical : Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Etaient nommées :

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour un téléfilm / mini-série : Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Etaient nommées :

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle pour un téléfilm / mini-série : Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Etaient nommés :

Sterling K Brown, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story