Golden Globes 2017, tout le palmarès : La La Land et Isabelle Huppert triomphent

Alors que la France se réveille, c'est la frénésie à Hollywood. En effet, ce 8 janvier 2017 s'est déroulé la 74e cérémonie des Golden Globes. Ces récompenses de cinéma américaines décernées chaque année depuis 1944 par la Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) ont sacré, sans surprise, le grand favori La La Land de Damien Chazelle : nommé à 7 reprises, il remporte tout ce qui était annoncé ! The Crown, Atlanta, The Night Manager et The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story se distinguent pour le petit écran.
La comédienne française Isabelle Huppert décroche quant à elle le prix très convoité de la meilleure actrice grâce à sa performance dans le thriller Elle de Paul Verhoeven, long métrage également récompensé de celui du meilleur film en langue étrangère.
La soirée a été animée par Jimmy Fallon, prenant la relève de l'irrévérencieux Ricky Gervais et a été notamment marquée par la remise à Meryl Streep du prix d'honneur Cecil B. DeMille Award, tandis que ce n'est pas une mais trois miss Golden Globes qui ont été choisies : les filles de Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet (14 ans), Sistine (18 ans) et Sophia (20 ans).
Les heureux gagnants succèdent à The Revenant avec Leonardo DiCaprio côté cinéma, et Mozart in the jungle et Mr. Robot côté télé, lauréats de l'an dernier.
L'intégralité du palmarès des Golden Globes 2017 en cinéma :
Meilleur film dramatique : Moonlight
Etaient nommés :
Tu ne tueras point
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Meilleur film comédie/musical : La La Land
Etaient nommés :
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Sing Street
Florence Foster Jenkins
Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Tu ne tueras point
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Meilleur film d'animation : Zootopie
Etaient nommés :
Kubo et l'armoire
Vaiana la légende jusqu'au bout du monde
Ma vie de courgette
Sing
Meilleur film en langue étrangère : Elle, France
Etaient nommés :
Divines, France
Neruda, Chili
Le Client, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Allemagne
Meilleure actrice dramatique : Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Etaient nommées :
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Amy Adams, Premier contact
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Meilleur acteur dramatique : Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Etaient nommés :
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Tu ne tueras point
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Meilleure actrice comédie/musical : Emma Stone, La La Land
Etaient nommées :
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Meilleur acteur comédie/musical : Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Etaient nommés :
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis, Fences
Etaient nommées :
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Meilleur scénario : La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell or High Water
Meilleure musique : Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams et Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures
Dustin O'Halloran et Hauschka, Lion
Meilleure chanson originale : City of Stars, La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I'll Go, Vaiana
L'intégralité du palmarès aux Golden Globes 2017 en télévision :
Meilleure série TV drama : The Crown
Etaient nommés :
Stranger Things
Westworld
Game of Thrones
This Is Us
Meilleure série TV comédie/musical : Atlanta
Etaient nommés :
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Meilleur téléfilm / mini-série : The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Etaient nommés :
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm / mini-série : Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Etaient nommées :
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm / mini-série : Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Etaient nommés :
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Meilleure actrice dans une série TV drama : Claire Foy, The Crown
Etaient nommées :
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Meilleur acteur dans une série TV drama : Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Etaient nommés :
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Meilleur acteur dans une série TV comédie/musical : Donald Glover, Atlanta
Etaient nommés :
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart In The Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Meilleure actrice dans une série TV comédie/musical : Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Etaient nommées :
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour un téléfilm / mini-série : Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Etaient nommées :
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle pour un téléfilm / mini-série : Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Etaient nommés :
Sterling K Brown, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story