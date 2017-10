Hollywood et les scandales sexuels : Une victime de crimes pédophiles parle

Having worked many times with the Weinstein Company, I feel compelled to comment on the horrendous allegations that have come to light over the past few days. I was fortunate to never have been subjected to sexual harassment or advances by Harvey Weinstein, but I stand in absolute solidarity with those who were. Emma Thompson put it perfectly when she said, "What we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not only ok, but is also represented by the most powerful man in the world right now." #enough

