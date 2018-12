Kat Von D a accouché : La tatoueuse dévoile le visage de son fils

View this post on Instagram

Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival! To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood - so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!