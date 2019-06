Kylie Minogue : Beauté scintillante face à Jorja Smith et la fille de Jude Law

View this post on Instagram

About last night... here's a little taste of the Summer Exhibition Preview Party . The #RASummer Exhibition opens on Monday 10 June. We can't wait! . #art #summerexhibition #royalacademy #londonart #londonexhibitionlondonmuseum #artcollecting #graysonperry #kylieminogue #amberlebon #claraamfo #petercapaldi #instaart