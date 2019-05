Jorja Smith : La sensation R&B devient égérie beauté de Dior

View this post on Instagram

So excited to finally announce my collaboration with @DiorMakeup as an official makeup ambassador Little 14 year old J would not have even thought about this while stealing my mom's mascaras. Such an honour to be part of such an incredible house and a big thank you @elleuk for having me on your cover to capture this moment. More to come. A huge thank you also to the wonderful @a_m_c , @misterthomasjames, @danielclavero, & @joannaschlenzka #DiorMakeup