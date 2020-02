Pop Smoke assassiné : l'un des derniers à l'avoir vu en vie lui rend hommage

View this post on Instagram

CANT NOTHING EXPRESS THE PAIN IM FEELING ....I JUST LOST MY FUCKING BROTHER, MY HEART MY DAWGZYOU GUYS HAVE NO TYPE OF SENSE OR SYMPATHY ! YALL DONT KNO WHATS GOING ON YALL COME ON HERE PLAYING INVESTIGATOR AND BASHING ME ON THE INTERNET, I WOULD NEVER IN MY LIFE SET MY BROTHER UP, WE ATE TOGETHER , BROKE BREAD TOGETHER THIS REALLY MY MOTHER CHILD I DONT GOTTA EXPLAIN NOTHING TO NOBODY THAT DONT KNO ME BUT FOR THE ONES WHO KNOW ME KNOW WHEN YOU SAW ME YOU SAW POP WE LIVE IN SUCH A FUCKED UP SOCIETY YALL GOTTA WAKE UP JUST KNO I GOT YOU FOREVER BROTHER THE TRUTH WILL COME TO LIGHT UNTIL THEN SLEEP IN PEACE ...