Gigi Hadid, trop mince ? "J'essaie de manger des burgers et de faire des squats"

Really enjoyed my time on today's #ForcesOfFashion panel with the amazing forces that are @ashleygraham @kendalljenner @palomija I am so grateful for any opportunity to share ideas and experiences with a group- doing it with my peers felt like, to me, the epitome of the camaraderie we share. I am truly grateful for the increasingly open-minded, intelligent, creative, & diverse community of the fashion industry - we have come a long way but we have to continue to discuss, learn, and improve!! Days like today make me feel extra lucky to do what I do. Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna for having me, and for your fight to always do better for the fashion community & for the world we make images&clothes for!