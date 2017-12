Hailey Baldwin : La nièce d'Alec Baldwin, sportive coquine en lingerie

Day 12 of #LOVEADVENT is the gorgeous @realbarbarapalvin. "Shooting with Love Magazine during the holiday season is just as exciting as the season itself. The concepts are always very creative, I'm always waiting to work with the Magazine the way I wait for Christmas to come. You never know what they will surprise you with!" Link in bio to full film. #STAYSTRONG @burberry Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @alice___lane Hair @benskervin Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel

