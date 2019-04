Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong'o... Radieuses pour la croisière Dior à Marrakech

View this post on Instagram

thank you for all the bday wishes... I'm so grateful for so many things. My that walk outside of my body Honor, Haven and Hayes. My person @cash_warren that brings out the best in me and sees my potential often before I do. My incredible family who support me through thick and thin and always have my back no matter what. My homies who are my chosen family. I love you all so very much. My @honest family I'm humbled by your integrity and dedication to our brand . All the people and places I've been able to connect with and experience through my 38 years! #heartisfull! thank you @dior team @staceykubasak for inviting me to this magical place. The beauty, the colors, the incense, orange blossom, spices and most importantly the people in Morocco -it's almost too much beauty to absorb -everything we've experienced in #marrakech has been Incredible! Epic bday! #thisis38 .