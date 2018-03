Jonah Hill : La cause de la mort de son frère à 40 ans révélée

Jonah Hill, amaigri, fume une cigarette dans les rues de New York, le 26 février 2018 It has been said that smoking, while bad for your health, helps to curb the appetite. And it seems that Jonah Hill can make such claims, too. The 34-year-old actor revealed his thinner frame while puffing away on a solo outing in NY today. 26th february 201826/02/2018 - New York