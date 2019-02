Laury Thilleman : Début de Fashion Week avec son chéri et Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram

"The notion that one drop of water can create a rainbow served as the inspiration and metaphor to drive my first creative project as evian's Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design. As light refracts through that droplet, it reveals its full polychromatic potential." @VirgilAbloh Discover the first creative project from the glass limited edition to the evian by VirgilAbloh @somawater bottle. More info on where you can get it here https://www.evian.com/en_int/evian-limited-edition-virgil-abloh #evian #VirgilAbloh #evianxVirgilAbloh