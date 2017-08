MTV VMA 2017 : Paris Jackson, Amber Rose... radieuses et accompagnées

Im asking everyone to become part of this experience and join the movement we will embark on today when we arrive at @vmas - we will be going live on all of our social media handles - join us by using #standnrock and continue to spread the word that #standingrock is everywhere and we will continue to #standup and be the voice of our people today we will celebrate all of our indigenous brothers and sisters #richinculture #NativeNationsRise #indigenouswomenrise #mag7 #vmas2017 #nodapl #history #jointhemovement

