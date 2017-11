Nicki Minaj : Son frère reconnu coupable d'agression sexuelle sur mineure

#MotorSport Btchs is pressed. Administer mouth to mouth. [who knows CPR?] I am the CHAMP. IM [IRON MIKE] IN A BOUT!!!! U'on want smoke wit me, this is a LACED BLUNT. Rap's [Jackie Chan] we ain't pullin'em FAKE STUNTS...My crown won't fit on ya bum ass lace fronts. [Bwahaaha see when u do CLOWNERY!!!]]]]]]]]]] U btchs catchin the FADE s/o my nigga [lil Boosie] Allaya friends'll b dead u can get hit wit dat [UZI] [push me to the edge?] Ion work in a office but they COPYIN & dats FAX THO I ain't tryna be violent but if [nicki] on it it *SLAPS HOE* if [Quavo] the QB, I'm #NickLombardi Ayo nic, didn't u just do a hit wit [Gotti?] Dat too, but my ni$$as sent hits like [GOTTI] [John] ----- what a name droppin ass verse.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT