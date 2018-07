William et le prince Charles auraient-ils refusé de rencontrer Donald Trump ?

Today The Queen met the President of the United States of America and Mrs Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem was played by the bands of the Coldstream and Grenadier Guards. The Queen and the President then inspected the Guard of Honour. The Queen has previously received several US Presidents at Windsor Castle including President Reagan in 1982, President Bush in 2008 and President Obama in 2016. Later The President and First Lady joined The Queen for tea. Find out more about the visit: http://bit.ly/2KRnZBF

