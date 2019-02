YNW Melly : Le rappeur de 19 ans est accusé de deux meurtres

View this post on Instagram

To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington , but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y'all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y'all to remember it's a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus