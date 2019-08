DeMarcus Cousins (Los Angeles Lakers) : La star de la NBA s'est mariée !

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to our clients Mr and Mrs Demarcus Cousins #mrandmrsdmc of the NBA @lakers @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn We got the call right after our #lilyveventstakesatlanta LAUNCH PARTY which was hella DOPE! and the rest is history. Such an honor to plan and execute for the sweetest couple everrr and wishing them a wonderful blissful marriage Shout out to the vendors who came together literally to make this epicness happen in ATL yesterday. I love you all! And to team LilyVevents and the new team members who got up on their feet to join us yesterday working their absolute butts off THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!! . . BOMB LIST Wedding Planning and Coordination @lilyvevents Floral design, Decor and Rentals @lilyvevents Venue @stregisatl Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Bridal Hair @touchedbytonieb Official Photography and Videography @dmitry_shumanev Bridal attire @daughtersofnonyelum Grooms outfit @richfresh Bridesmaids dresses @bridesbynona Brides second outfit @nicholelynel Stationery @bydamistudiosnyc Entertainment Band @treydanielsmusic Guest appearance entertainment @musicbykem Wedding Cake @juliemillercakedesign Photo booth @photo_booths_to_go Flooring and Lighting @lilyvevents Catering @stregisatl Dj : @frandalaybay Lilyvevents BTS team: @palmvisuals @wootenphotos @alakijastudios @tomilolaofbiggles Sparklers and dancing clouds @luxuryloungeatl Room draping @uniqueeventelements . . #nbawedding #atlantawedding #demarcuscousins #EditorsCircle #goplatinumlist #graceormonde #insideweddings #blackbride1998 #atlantaweddings #weddingdetails #bridalinspiration #goldwedding #floraldesign #philawedding #theknot #mdweddings #dmvweddings #thecoordinatedbride #njweddings #newyorkweddings #luxuryweddings #luxuryeventdesign #lilyvevents