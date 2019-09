Olivier Rousteing, né sous X : "Ma mère avait 14 ans quand elle m'a conçu"

View this post on Instagram

Today was the avant premire for la presse franaise of Wonderboy. A story about a boy that you think you know... a story about a life full of doubts and full of strength , full of obstacles , full of fears , but full of HOPE. I can not thank enough @anissabonnefont and @canalplus for those 2 years of shooting this journey. It has been tough but important for me to show you the reality behind this screen behind the shows behind the judgements. Merci