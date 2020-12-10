Retour à l'article

Diaporama Catherine Hosmalin (Mince alors !) a perdu de nombreux kilos : avant/après impressionnant

Catherine Hosmalin (Mince alors !) a perdu de nombreux kilos : avant/après impressionnant
Catherine Hosmalin - Avant-première du film &quot;Mince Alors 2 La rechute&quot; au cinéma UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles à Paris. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - Avant-première du film "Mince Alors 2 La rechute" au cinéma UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles à Paris. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - Soirée en l&#039;honneur de Jeanne Moreau à l&#039;Odéon-Théâtre de l&#039;Europe à Paris, France, le 4 décembre 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - Soirée en l'honneur de Jeanne Moreau à l'Odéon-Théâtre de l'Europe à Paris, France, le 4 décembre 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage

Catherine Hosmalin - People à l&#039;avant-première de la saison 2 de la série &quot;Dix pour cent&quot; lors du festival Séries Mania à l&#039;UGC Normandie à Paris. Le 17 avril 2017 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - People à l'avant-première de la saison 2 de la série "Dix pour cent" lors du festival Séries Mania à l'UGC Normandie à Paris. Le 17 avril 2017 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
Eriq Ebouaney, Catherine Hosmalin - Soirée hommage à Jean-Pierre Mocky &quot;70 ans de cinéma&quot; à la brasserie &quot;Les Deux Magots&quot; à Paris. Le 9 décembre 2019 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Eriq Ebouaney, Catherine Hosmalin - Soirée hommage à Jean-Pierre Mocky "70 ans de cinéma" à la brasserie "Les Deux Magots" à Paris. Le 9 décembre 2019 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin et Tom Dingler - Enregistrement de la pièce de théâtre &quot;On refait le boulevard&quot; au théâtre de la porte Saint-Martin à Paris, France, le 10 octobre 2016. © Gouhier-Jacovides/Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin et Tom Dingler - Enregistrement de la pièce de théâtre "On refait le boulevard" au théâtre de la porte Saint-Martin à Paris, France, le 10 octobre 2016. © Gouhier-Jacovides/Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin dans &quot;Vivement Dimanche&quot;. © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin dans "Vivement Dimanche". © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - People au spectacle &quot;Elles se croient toutes Joly&quot; à Paris, le 26 octobre 2015. © Denis Guignebourg/Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - People au spectacle "Elles se croient toutes Joly" à Paris, le 26 octobre 2015. © Denis Guignebourg/Bestimage

Catherine Hosmalin durant l&#039;émission &quot;Vivement Dimanche&quot;. © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin durant l'émission "Vivement Dimanche". © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - Tournage du téléfilm &quot;Meurtres dans les Landes&quot;, qui sera diffusé le 9 septembre sur France 3. © Thierry Langro / Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - Tournage du téléfilm "Meurtres dans les Landes", qui sera diffusé le 9 septembre sur France 3. © Thierry Langro / Bestimage

Catherine Hosmalin - Tournage du téléfilm &quot;Meurtres dans les Landes&quot;. © Thierry Langro / Bestimage
Catherine Hosmalin - Tournage du téléfilm "Meurtres dans les Landes". © Thierry Langro / Bestimage

