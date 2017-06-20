Diaporama Disparition de Peng Shuai : elle donne des nouvelles via le gouvernement... Personne n'y croît !

1 / 12 Disparition de Peng Shuai : elle donne des nouvelles via le gouvernement... Personne n'y croît !

2 / 12 Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage

3 / 12 Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de tennis Mutua Madrid au Caja Magica à Madrid, Espagne, le 7 mai 2017. © Alterphotos/Panoramic/Bestimage

4 / 12 Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage

5 / 12 Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage

6 / 12 Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.

7 / 12 Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.

8 / 12 Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.

9 / 12 Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.

10 / 12 Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage

11 / 12 Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage