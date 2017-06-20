Retour à l'article

< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Disparition de Peng Shuai : elle donne des nouvelles via le gouvernement... Personne n'y croît !

1 / 12
Disparition de Peng Shuai : elle donne des nouvelles via le gouvernement... Personne n'y croît !
2 / 12
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
3 / 12
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de tennis Mutua Madrid au Caja Magica à Madrid, Espagne, le 7 mai 2017. © Alterphotos/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de tennis Mutua Madrid au Caja Magica à Madrid, Espagne, le 7 mai 2017. © Alterphotos/Panoramic/Bestimage
4 / 12
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
5 / 12
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
Shuai Peng (CHN) lors du tournoi de l US Open à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2014. © Tennis Magazine/Panoramic/Bestimage
6 / 12
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
7 / 12
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
8 / 12
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
9 / 12
Peng Shuai - Soirée &quot;WTA Pre-Wimbledon&quot; à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
Peng Shuai - Soirée "WTA Pre-Wimbledon" à Londres le 19 juin 2014.
10 / 12
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d&#039;Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
11 / 12
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d&#039;Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
12 / 12
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d&#039;Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
Peng Shuai (CHI) lors du Tournoi ATP de tennis d'Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande le 31 décembre 2011. © Photosport /Panoramic/Bestimage
