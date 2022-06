Diaporama : Jubilé d'Elizabeth II : Le joli geste du prince Charles, charmeur envers Kate Middleton !

7 / 18

Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex - Les membres de la famille royale et les invités à la sortie de la messe du jubilé, célébrée à la cathédrale Saint-Paul de Londres, Royaume Uni, le 3 juin 2022. © Avalon/Panoramic/Bestimage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen's 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,