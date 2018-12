Christie Brinkley : Canon à 65 ans, honorée avec ses filles Sailor et Alexa

View this post on Instagram

Thank You @footwearnews and @michael_atmore for this incredible honor for my family! Thank you gorgeous @ninaagdal and @jackbrinkleycook for giving @alexarayjoel @sailorbrinkleycook and me our charming introduction. To be awarded FN's prestigious first ever multi generational #styleinfluenceroftheyearaward means something different to each one of us. For me it's an opportunity to give the numbers that define my generation the boot, (in the shape of a @fendi thigh high no less!) because let's face it we have allowed those numbers to boss us around for too long "no long hair past 30! No short skirts after 40 ! No bikinis after 50! What's "appropriate" at 60? Well as a woman about to turn 50 again for the 15th time ( Hey! I was born on Groundhogs Day!) but you know, 65 ain't what it used to be! Thanks to science we know what to eat and how to exercise and we have a whole array of choices for dealing with wrinkles and can basically decide which ones are good enough to keep! And we are plugged in connected and ready to thrive! We are not invisible! We are vibrant and relevant and taking on challenges and we want to be represented in fashion magazines and beauty ads. So to me after over 40 years in an industry that used to tell us we were washed up at 30 this is an amazing honor to be recognized. Fashion is about change and the biggest change I've seen is the expansion of the perception of beauty..beauty is inclusive and found in every race color size creed and age. To stand next to my kids making their mark in their own authentic individual way and accept this on behalf of my Generation was LIT! My wig has flown! #family #love #gratitude #fnaa32