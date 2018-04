Hedi Slimane : Kering condamné à lui verser plus de 9 millions d'euros

HEDI SLIMANE AT CELINE LVMH is proud to announce Hedi Slimane's return to the Group, as Artistic, Creative and Image Director of Cline with effect from February this year. He will direct all Cline collections, extending to men's fashion, couture and fragrances. Y. R _ #HediSlimane #Celine #LVMH

