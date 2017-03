Jennifer Aniston – Ben dans "Friends" se confie : "J'étais amoureux d'elle"

Don't tap on the glass, it scares the fuckbois. Here I was, walkin with a slight limp, when I suddenly notice the glass next to me fogging up. Lo and behold, a camera duel was underway. You see,a camera duel is kind of like a spider sense, except it's located in the sphincter. I turned quickly, and in just enough time to also get my own reflection. Now, I'm not a fan of selfies, personally, but I suppose a good selfie always involves making other people feel insecure. So this selfie hit all the right criteria. He thought by framing his iPhone with his delicate index fingers, he could steady his shakey hands. Wrong. My shot however, like a true pro: soft and steady, accompanied with a venomous smile. #FriendlyCompetition #cameraduels #quakingbowels

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@camera_duels) on Dec 1, 2015 at 6:09pm PST