Katie Piper : Fière de ses cicatrices, 10 ans après son agression à l'acide

10 years ago to the day today, I found it hard to dig deep, believe and trust in when people would say 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger'... now I look in the mirror and see the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, it is now my strength, scars maybe be permanent but I am who I am today, take back the power and live your best life... Never allow anyone to control or attempt to silence you. #acidattacks #survivor #10years #burns #scars #recovery #confidencethesecret #thingsgetbetter

A post shared by K A T I E P I P E R (@katiepiper_) on Mar 31, 2018 at 12:07am PDT