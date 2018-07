Kim Kardashian a un nouveau visage : Transformée, elle fait sensation !

Words can't describe how amazing last night was to me. Thank you to each and every one of you who came out and those who got a book. I couldn't have done any of this without any of you. I truly appreciate the support you guys give that keeps me going. This is just the beginning for me and I can't wait to show you guys what I have in store. Love you guys Special thanks to @deleontequila & @ciroc

A post shared by Marcus Hyde (@marcushyde) on Jul 29, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT