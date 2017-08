Kim Kardashian et Kylie Kylie : Découvrez leurs sosies, Sonia et Fyza Ali

"I want to keep building it and just show people what I can do on my own," says @kyliejenner about @kyliecosmetics. To read more on Kylie's beauty brand, which is projected to generate $1 billion in sales within five years, click link in bio. #wwdbeauty (: @rainmac; interview @strugatz)

A post shared by WWD (@wwd) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:04am PDT