Lee Radziwill : Mort de la petite soeur de Jackie Kennedy

Dearest Lee, I will miss your voice, your hugs, your laugh...our quality time... ...our love story. You left me terribly sad today,...but I know how happy you can finally be now that you can hug your precious Anthony....and meet again all the extra-ordinary friends that you where missing...."Little Andy...Crazy Rudolf...and Chatty Truman..." As I have told you on the phone few days ago...you are with me everyday... I promise you....you will be forever! Bon Voyage beautiful Lady. We will always hang up with a "Good Bye and Much Love" Giambattista

