Thylane Blondeau a 17 ans : Sa mère dévoile d'adorables photos d'enfance

Today was an amazing day and I would like to say thanks to all of u for your messages and the bday wishes i received , I'm blessed and I'm so happy to be surrounded by people who give me so much love . Thanks to the Thylaners so many of you guys are here since day one Thanks to my agents in @imgmodels New York Paris, London & LA to believe in me and give me the great opportunity to work with amazing people and talented photographers. Thanks to my soul my mum @veronikaloubry to be here every day I love you mum so much Thanks to my @lorealmakeup fam I'm having so much fun all the time working with all of you . Thanks lil bro @ayrtonblondeau you are the sunshine of my life .. Thanks @sandrinegomezphotography for this pic

A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT