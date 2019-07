Whitney Port : La star de télé-réalité a fait une fausse couche

View this post on Instagram

This is really hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme...from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. I'm currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey. The video above is a glimpse into the story and coming to terms with how I feel. I welcome anyone to share their stories or feelings. I want my platform to be an open place where we can share difficult conversations. To see more of this video click the link in my bio. and to hear the full conversation visit my podcast #WITHWHIT