Diaporama : Ana Obregon, de nouveau maman à 68 ans : le père de sa fille est son fils, mort en 2020

Ana Obregon - Exclusif - Ceremonie de cloture du 10eme Angel Film Awards a Monaco le 9 Decembre 2012. Exclusive - Ana Obregon, Spanish actress, 2012 President of Jury, attends the closing ceremony of the 10th Angel Film Awards, Monaco International Film Festival at the 'Art Novo Theatre' Novotel Hotel in Monaco, 9 December, 2012. The winning film is 'Chopin the Space Concert', the Best Actor award went to the Egyptian Mohamed Karim, the Best Actress award went to Erin Gray and Lifetime Achievement Award went to Ana obregon for her contribution to television and film. The Festival is a non profit, independant and non governmental event. The Angel Film Awards is the only film festival inthe world thet celebrates non violent film. © BestImage