Diaporama : Camille Gottlieb : Princesse glamour et survoltée pour une soirée arrosée avec sa "moitié" !

10 / 19 Exclusif - Camille Gottlieb, la fille de la princesse Stéphanie de Monaco et présidente de l'association, durant la donation d'un Van électrique Mercedes EQV 300 par Elena Sivoldaeva, grande donatrice en Principauté et designer en haute joaillerie, propriétaire de la boutique Je le Veux à Monaco, à l'association Be Safe sur la place du Palais à Monaco, le 27 avril 2022. Cette association a pour but d'inciter les jeunes et leurs parents à prendre conscience des dangers de l'alcool au volant. Camille et ses amies ont perdu un ami durant l'été 2017, victime d'un accident de la route alors qu'il rentrait d'une soirée. Choquées par ce drame elles ont décidé de se mobiliser. Be Safe était née. L'association intervient dans les établisements de nuit afin que les noctambules trop alcoolisés puissent être ramenés à leur domicile leur évitant ainsi de prendre le volant. L'association offre aussi dans les lieux festifs de la Principauté des éthylotest. Les membres de "Be Safe" interviennent dans les établissements scolaires afin de sensibiliser en priorité les collégiens et les lycéens qui sont à l'âge où l'on acquiert son premier deux-roues. © Bruno Bebert / PRM / Bestimage

Exclusive - For Germany call for price - No Web en Suisse / Belgique Elena Sivoldaeva, a major donor in the Principality and designer of fine jewellery, owner of the Je le Veux boutique in Monaco, and Camille Gottlieb, daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and president of the Be Safe association, during the donation of a Mercedes EQV 300 electric van to the association at the Place du Palais in Monaco on 27 April 2022. This association aims to encourage young people and their parents to be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving. Camille and her friends lost a friend during the summer of 2017, victim of a road accident while returning from a party. Shocked by this tragedy, they decided to take action. Be Safe was born. The association intervenes in nightclubs so that night owls who are too drunk can be brought back home and thus avoid getting behind the wheel. The association also offers breathalysers in the Principality's party venues. The members of "Be Safe" intervene in schools in order to raise awareness, in priority, among secondary school pupils who are at the age when they acquire their first two-wheeler.

Exclusive - For Germany call for price - No Web en Suisse / Belgique Elena Sivoldaeva, a major donor in the Principality and designer of fine jewellery, owner of the Je le Veux boutique in Monaco, and Camille Gottlieb, daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and president of the Be Safe association, during the donation of a Mercedes EQV 300 electric van to the association at the Place du Palais in Monaco on 27 April 2022. This association aims to encourage young people and their parents to be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving. Camille and her friends lost a friend during the summer of 2017, victim of a road accident while returning from a party. Shocked by this tragedy, they decided to take action. Be Safe was born. The association intervenes in nightclubs so that night owls who are too drunk can be brought back home and thus avoid getting behind the wheel. The association also offers breathalysers in the Principality's party venues. The members of "Be Safe" intervene in schools in order to raise awareness, in priority, among secondary school pupils who are at the age when they acquire their first two-wheeler.