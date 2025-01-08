Diaporama Facundo Medina (RC Lens) poursuivi pour violences sur son ex-compagne, après un réveillon agité

1 / 8
Facundo Medina (RC Lens) poursuivi pour violences sur son ex-compagne, après un réveillon agité
Facundo Medina (RC Lens) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Lens gagne 4-0 face à Troyes à domicile au Stade Bollaert-Delelis. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
Facundo Medina lors du match de football Ligue 1 Uber Eats opposant l'Olympique Marseille (OM) au RC Lens au stade Vélodrome à Marseille, France, le 26 septembre 2021. Lens a gagné 3-2. © Mao/Panoramic/Bestimage
Deception des joueurs du RC Lens Facundo Medina (RC Lens) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Strasbourg remporte la victoire 1-0 contre Lens le 22 septembre 2021. © JB Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage
Neymar et Facundo Medina - Le PSG s'impose 2-1 face au RC Lens en ligue 1 Uber Eats au parc des princes à Paris le 1 er mai 2021 © Lecoeur / FEP/ Panoramic / Bestimage
Facundo Medina (RC Lens) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Lens remporte la victoire 1 à 0 face à Lille le 18 septembre 2021. © JB Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage
Yannick Cahuzac (RC Lens) - Facundo Medina (RC Lens) lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Uber Eats opposant AS Monaco au RC Lens au stade Louis II à Monaco, le 21 août 2021. Le RCL a gagné 2-0. © Norbert Scanella/Panoramic/Bestimage
Facundo Medina - L'OM, dans la tourmente, fait match nul (2 - 2) face à Lens, le 3 février 2021 à Lens. © Anthony Bibard / Panoramic / Bestimage