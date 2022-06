Diaporama : Kate Middleton en blanc et grand chapeau pour le jubilé : Charlotte fait le show avec George et Louis

5 / 21

Catherine Kate Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, La princesse Charlotte, le prince George, le prince Louis - Les membres de la famille royale lors de la parade militaire "Trooping the Colour" dans le cadre de la célébration du jubilé de platine (70 ans de règne) de la reine Elizabeth II à Londres, le 2 juin 2022.

2 June 2022. 2 June 2022. Members of The Royal Family attend The Queen's Birthday Parade - Trooping The Colour. On Horse Guards Parade, The Prince of Wales will take the Salute and inspect the Troops of the Household Division on Her Majesty's behalf, joined by The Duke of Cambridge and The Princess Royal. The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will then travel to Buckingham Palace in carriages. Upon the return of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the Guards, The Queen will take a Salute from the Balcony of Buckingham Palace, accompanied by The Duke of Kent, Colonel, Scots Guards. The Queen, accompanied by Members of The Royal Family, will return to the Balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.