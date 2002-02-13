Accueil
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Marijana Veljovic : Qui est la ravissante arbitre de Roland-Garros ?

1 / 11
Marijana Veljovic, arbitre de chaise de la Fédération Internationale de Tennis, a déjà du faire face à des situations tendues en match...
2 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga à Yoshihito Nishioka à Roland-Garros, sur le court Suzanne Lenglen. Paris, le 31 mai 2021. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
3 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Fiona Ferro à Sofia Kenin lors des internationaux de France de Roland-Garros. Paris, le 5 octobre 2020. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
4 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga à Yoshihito Nishioka à Roland-Garros, sur le court Suzanne Lenglen. Paris, le 31 mai 2021. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
5 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga à Yoshihito Nishioka à Roland-Garros, sur le court Suzanne Lenglen. Paris, le 31 mai 2021. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
6 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga à Yoshihito Nishioka à Roland-Garros, sur le court Suzanne Lenglen. Paris, le 31 mai 2021. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
7 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga à Yoshihito Nishioka à Roland-Garros, sur le court Suzanne Lenglen. Paris, le 31 mai 2021. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
8 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Hugo Gaston à Stanislas Wawrinka à Roland-Garros. Paris, le 2 octobre 2020.
9 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Hugo Gaston à Stanislas Wawrinka à Roland-Garros. Paris, le 2 octobre 2020.
10 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Hugo Gaston à Stanislas Wawrinka à Roland-Garros. Paris, le 2 octobre 2020.
11 / 11
Marijana Veljovic arbitre le match opposant Hugo Gaston à Stanislas Wawrinka à Roland-Garros. Paris, le 2 octobre 2020.
