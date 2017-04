Arnold Schwarzenegger : Loin de Trump, il est complice avec François Hollande

Thank you, President @fhollande, for presenting me with this great distinction - Commander of the order of the Legion of Honor for my environmental work. I'm also thankful for your fantastic effort to make COP21 a success and help lead the world to a clean energy future. I look forward to continuing to work together to follow through and make our goals a reality!

