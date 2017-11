Demi Lovato : Sublime au côté d'une politicienne transsexuelle qui l'inspire

Such an honor to have Danica Roem who will be the first out and seated transgender state legislator in U.S. history by my side tonight at the AMAs. Danica put up with a lot of hate and bullshit by people who said she couldn't win but she did. Her story is so inspiring and I was so proud to have her next to me before the performance for #sorrynotsorry which is an unapologetic anthem to all haters out there. Danica, you are an inspiration to so many and I can't wait see all the amazing things you do!

