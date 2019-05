Katy Perry déguisée en burger, Céline Dion se jette sur elle après le Met Gala

View this post on Instagram

Watch #KatyPerry transform herself into a hamburger at #MetGala2019 after party (with a surprise cameo by #JenniferLopez!). Katy's Hamburger dress is created by #JeremyScott for #Moschino, with styling direction by #JamieMizrahi. Videos by @sweetbabyjamie #art8amby #art8ambygram #art8ambynews #art8ambyfashion #MetGala2019 #MetBall #Camp #CampNotesToFashion #NotesToFashion