La mode et le harcèlement : Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford... les stars s'expriment

"I try to bring intimacy into my music and other people's music. That's what I search for," France's former first lady @CarlaBruniOfficial tells @ClaireCStern about creating an album of cover songs titled, #FrenchTouch. "Songs are a moment where I get close to you, no matter if I know you. What I prefer the most is when I find intimacy in something-as if the person is singing only for me."

