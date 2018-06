Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us) : A 10 ans, l'acteur s'oppose à ses "haters"

PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I'm gonna keep on smiling though STOP TROLLING STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER! #FixYourHeart

A post shared by Lonnie Chavis (@lonniechavis) on Jun 25, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT